 
1 day ago 1 day ago

[Watch] Shane Sykes – Reach

  • 1 day ago
  • by admin
Just before Covid-19 was in full tilt, Michael Veltman was lucky enough to spend two weeks in Western Australia with young, up and coming Saffa, Shane Sykes.

Their goal was to film enough for a short film as part two of ‘Reach’, Shane’s video series he’s been working towards this year. They woke up in the dark every morning. With coffee travel mugs in hand, drove the coastline checking every spot and doing their best to make the right call on where to surf that day.

On that stretch of coast, it’s so easy to just drive around for hours and miss the right window for the best waves. They’d often get to their chosen spot, paddle out, just to have the shark alarm go off and the boys be chased out the water.

With all that said, it’s safe to say, their hard work paid off.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *