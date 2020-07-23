 
[WATCH] Satori – Young Guns

  1 day ago
  by admin
The owner Alessandro Pierre (Surfboards) from Hossegor has a home in Kommetjie, Cape Town. Whilst this side of the equator he brought over 3 big wave guns for the youngsters to test drive at Cape Town’s Outer Reefs. As a result, I decided to put together a short film about the experience. We were blessed with an epic day of surf. Perfect for the youngsters to show off their skill and give us feedback on the boards.  Beyond that, we are currently editing a film on the shaper’s story, Alessandro Pierre –  the man behind the boards. 
 
~ Rick Wall

Young_Guns_ from Rick Wall Films on Vimeo.

@rickwall
@satorifilm
@alessandropierresurfboards
@yorkvanjaarsveldt
@inspectah_bezza
@danlock13
@komsurf_

