 
3 days ago 3 days ago

[WATCH] Rip Curl – In The Band

  • 3 days ago
  • by admin

Tom Curren is a rare bird of the surfing world, improving with age like a fine wine… and getting weirder and showing more of his originality all the time. Following on the success of his Free Scrubber vid, Tom now takes to the streets of San Francisco with Rip Curl juniors Conner Coffin and Mason Ho in tow. The band.

While the surfing is to be expected, this video draws a focus on Tom and Conner’s musical abilities, as they scramble to get Mason Ho to contribute out of the water, (percussion or harmonica). But what Mason Ho lacks musically, he more than makes up for on a wedge of fibregless.

All in all ‘In the Band’ delivers a nice exploration of the cold Pacific waters of Northern California and San Francisco’s musical heritage. From windy beachies to cliffside wedges, from Janis Joplin’s dreaming tree to Jimi Hendrix’s red house, Tom, Conner and Mason busk their way through just about every corner of the foggy city.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *