[Watch] One 4 the Groms – #thelockdown

Three of South Africa’s most successful young surfers drop in on this episode. Between the three, they have a pile of Junior Trophies and they have represented South Africa at the ISA and WSL World Junior Champs. Zoe has even represented SA at the Open Worlds. We chat lockdown, the hope for surfing from next week in SA, what it’s like being a grom and what their plans are for the rest of the year.

  Roelf Steyn
    28 May, 2020 at 7:00 pm

    Captain Kai, some nice exposure for the young ones there. Thank you!
    May lockdown soon end!

