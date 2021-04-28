 
[WATCH] On Est Ensemble

We’ve been waiting for this one for some time now… Senegal’s favourite son, Cherif Fall, has been blowing up on Instagram, consistently, for some time now. First sponsored by the legends at the Smile Wave Fund, he inked a significant deal from Billabong Europe at the end of 2020. This is his first major video piece. The boys at Wasted Talent spent a few days in Dakar documenting the life aquatic with Cherif.

“Surfing isn’t a thing for white and blacks. It’s everywhere. For everyone. If you want to do it, then do it. Today that is what we believe in. I would love people to help the Senegalese surfers, as we have a lot of surfers who surf really well now. A lot of people say there are no black surfers but here there is us, me, the people you see here. We are all ready to show our Senegalese surfing.”

