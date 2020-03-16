 
1 day ago 1 day ago

WATCH: “NICE TO KNOW YA” – VANS GIRLS

  • 1 day ago
  • by ZIGZAG

Vans deliver some feel-good vibes to lift the mood in these times of impending doom.”Nice To Know Ya” is a Vans Surf supported short film featuring Hanna Scott, Margaux Arramon-Tucco, and Karina Rozunko. As with most surf trips that have a small time window, they spent every waking moment that they weren’t in the water, driving. The trip dates fell both luckily and unluckily right in the middle of the island’s first big storm of the season, so each day was spent getting to a place where the 90 km/hr winds had a somewhat more favorable effect on the surf.

They did, in the end, find fun waves, and they also did learn that cold, persistent rain, and non-stop driving is not for everybody. The storm eventually faded and thankfully the sky turned into a creamsicle haze. It was everybody’s first time to Canada except for Hanna, although she’s from the other side of the country so Nova Scotia is still a novel and fuzzy feeling for her, especially the autumn leaves on hills.

 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *