Watch Nic Von Rupp in ‘Brusco’

Nic Von Rupp, the devilishly charming hellman has been working his Portuguese ass off this past year charging all over the blue planet. This edit right here is the bashed fruit of that adrenaline-fuelled labor. Say what you will the man’s a showman!
 
“Here it is through Brusco an edit of my 2019 Big Wave season from Nazare to Mavericks, from Ireland to Jaws. Murky Waters, Big Barrels and heavy poundings. I want to elevate my slab surfing into Big Waves, hopefully, I get a chance to do that on the Big Wave World Tour next year. This is my statement!” – Nic Von Rupp
 

Brusco from Nic von Rupp on Vimeo.

