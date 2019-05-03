Watch Mikey February in ‘Nü Rythmo’

Nü Rythmo, directed by Sam Smith, filmed by Wade Carrol and photographed by Alan Van Gysen is an exploration of African Afro Jazz/funk nicely paralleled with Mikey’s exploration of an unknown (it’s known, just not but by many) right-hand sand bottom barrels. Nü Rythmo truly is an amazing work of art, a once in a lifetime edit inspired by Wes Anderson style shots. Mikey rides predominantly retro equipment and the lines he draws are so soulful and smooth coaches could use it to run workshops and how to properly surf retro equipment. Man and the music, from the opening scene of the dude playing a petrol, can guitar to the final Fela Kuti style afro jazz track, it was an absolute treat to the ears. If Nü Rythmo doesn’t win prizes for best edit or something similar come year end, I’d be highly surprised.
Image – Alan van Gysen
Nü RYTHMO from Doomsday on Vimeo.
Surfing by Mikey February
Directed by Sam Smith
Filmed by Wade Carroll
Produced by Alan Van Gysen