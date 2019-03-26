Watch – Matt Bromley Global Slab Hunter

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.
REBEL Sessions introduces a close-up and personal insight on the rising South African big wave surfer Matt Bromely, exploring his purpose and amazing talent to chase big waves all around the world.
It features Matt charging some heavy slabs and reef breaks all over the world as well as at home in Cape Town, with some close friends, family and other prominent members of the big wave community giving some insight on Matt’s journey as a big wave surfer.
Directed by Calvin Thompson, produced by Neil Webster; Exec producers Rebel Media
1 Comment
Seen this guy taking off deep at Dungeons and trying to backdoor the inside section. I was shaking like a leaf and that was from the boat in the channel. Course I wasn’t planning to surf, you mad!! So much respect for this guy, rips small waves and absolutely charges the big and massive stuff. You get quite a few big wave surfers that aren’t actually that good, just crazy. Matt has it all, talent in spades, he has absolutely nothing to prove but I think he is going to do massive things overseas and I will be rooting for him. Go bru!!!