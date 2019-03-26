 
20 hours ago 20 hours ago

Watch – Matt Bromley Global Slab Hunter

  • 20 hours ago
  • by zigzag
REBEL Sessions introduces a close-up and personal insight on the rising South African big wave surfer Matt Bromely, exploring his purpose and amazing talent to chase big waves all around the world.
 
It features Matt charging some heavy slabs and reef breaks all over the world as well as at home in Cape Town, with some close friends, family and other prominent members of the big wave community giving some insight on Matt’s journey as a big wave surfer.
 
Directed by Calvin Thompson, produced by Neil Webster; Exec producers Rebel Media
 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Sven
    26 March, 2019 at 8:57 pm · Reply

    Seen this guy taking off deep at Dungeons and trying to backdoor the inside section. I was shaking like a leaf and that was from the boat in the channel. Course I wasn’t planning to surf, you mad!! So much respect for this guy, rips small waves and absolutely charges the big and massive stuff. You get quite a few big wave surfers that aren’t actually that good, just crazy. Matt has it all, talent in spades, he has absolutely nothing to prove but I think he is going to do massive things overseas and I will be rooting for him. Go bru!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *