 
9 hours ago 9 hours ago

Watch John John Florence’s New Film – Space

  • 9 hours ago
  • by zigzag

John John Florence. A name synonymous with modern day surfing. A man of the ocean, and a crowd favourite where ever his travels dictate. A couple of weeks ago the man announced the news that he would be dropping a new edit. Well, let’s just say the froth was palpable made even more so by the fact that JJF has been on the DL on account of his knee injury. When was it coming out? No idea. Zero clues, the social media posts only alluded to the fact that it would be coming soon. Anxiety levels were peaking… 

And then BOOM, “Space” dropped on to the radar for all to see. All 6 minutes of it. If you’re able to get through the entire thing without licking your chops once… Then slap yourself and try again!

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *