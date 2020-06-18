 
43 mins ago 43 mins ago

[Watch] Giant Squid Washes up in SA

  • 43 mins ago
  • by Sean Kelly

Estimated to be around 200-300 kg, people who found the creature tried to roll it back into the water, but couldn’t do it. In the end, they decided to leave the animal to “die with dignity”.

“It was sad because I could see it was dying,” reports Richard Davies to News 24. “It was still pumping out ink and I touched one of its tentacles which sucked onto my hand and I actually had to use some force to remove it,” said Davies.

Dr Wayne Florence marine biologist and curator of marine invertebrates for the Iziko Museums of South Africa, said, “since this giant squid is just over 4m in total length, based on expert opinion of other larger specimens, this beast was probably less than two years old”.

In 1992 the largest squid was discovered in South Africa and it measured 9.1 meter.

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *