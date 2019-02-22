Watch: Exposed with Ian Thurtell

Ever heard the phrase ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’? Well, surf photography is exactly that. Where a complex idea can be conveyed with just a single image, and that single frame has the ability to convey meaning, emotions and a deep sense of understanding more effectively than a description ever could.

That’s the thought behind ‘Exposed’, a new and exciting web series that attempts to uncover the story behind those split-second moments stolen from time. And who better to ask than the person behind the lens.

Episode 1 features Ian Thurtell a well-rounded waterman based in Cape Town. Ian can often be found bouncing around the Atlantic getting everyone juiced with his infectious energy and deep-rooted passion for waves. Over the years Ian has solidified himself as one of the top dawgs on the South African surf circuit. How does the team here at Zag sum the man up? Easy, with one word -FROTHER!