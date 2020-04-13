 
[Watch] Chopper Chases Surfers in St Leu

Yesterday St Leu was firing and, once again, a few surfers couldn’t help themselves. What they didn’t consider was that the local Gendarmes would send a helicopter to enforce the No Surfing Lockdown regulations. Watch the vid… 

Our man in Reunion, Davy Stolk forwarded us the video and has the story:
 
“They got chased out of the water by the cop helicopter and fined on the beach. 135 Euros.”
 
But a helicopter is a bit extreme, non?
 
“Actually they weren’t out just for the surfers. Because of too many people on the beaches recently the local authority ordered a double lockdown of all the beaches and beach paths over Easter and ordered the helicopter to patrol the West Coast. Which they were doing when they spotted the surfers and gave chase. They did likewise and cornered a swimmer in Etang Salé. I freaked when I heard, then saw the helicopter circulating from my spot. I thought the worst. Shark attack! Because the waves have been so good, there had been ous out surfing. Luckily not!”
 
Then he pinged me back. 
 
“Correction latest news coming in is that the surfers seem to have escaped, according to a more recent article in the press.”
 
Be safe out there people. The cops in Reunion don’t play.
 
Featured Image – Greg Ewing 
 
 

