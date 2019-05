Watch: Chasing the Shot ft. Michel Bourez

Just look at what a 17-year old can do!! Leroy Bellet has a pretty unique strategy when it comes to nailing the shot, putting his body and water housing on the line!! It’s all worth it when your trigger finger grabs one of the greatest surf images of all time!!

Michel Bourez’s wave pictured above was one such image that the schoolboy Leroy captured making its way to cover Surfing World magazine.

Here’s the story of what came to be!!