[Watch] Caught Inside with Nik Rabinowitz

Zigzag presents Nik Rabinowitz in a once-off Live Stream Experience, in support of these incredible surf charities:

– Waves for Change

– Surfers Not Street Children

– 9 Miles Project

– Sentinel Ocean Alliance

– Let’s Feed J-Bay.

Join us THIS Friday for some deep belly laughs without even leaving the comfort of your house.

There are only 2 ways to get access to this event:

– Buy your ticket here.

*This event is FREE for Zigzag Subscribers

Buy a ticket! Get your crew to do the same and you could win a BRAND NEW STICK courtesy of @pollywogsurf !

All the details on how to share the event are available once you buy your ticket on Quicket!