[Watch] Caught Inside with Nik Rabinowitz

Zigzag presents Nik Rabinowitz in a once-off Live Stream Experience, in support of these incredible surf charities:

– Waves for Change
– Surfers Not Street Children
– 9 Miles Project
– Sentinel Ocean Alliance
– Let’s Feed J-Bay.

 

Join us THIS Friday for some deep belly laughs without even leaving the comfort of your house.

There are only 2 ways to get access to this event:

 – Buy your ticket here.

*This event is FREE for Zigzag Subscribers

Buy a ticket! Get your crew to do the same and you could win a BRAND NEW STICK courtesy of @pollywogsurf !
All the details on how to share the event are available once you buy your ticket on Quicket!

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA'S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

