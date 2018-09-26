 
Watch: Brendon Gibbens in “Homebody”

  • 9 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Homebody from Brendon Gibbens on Vimeo.

Local lad and adaptive mystro, Brendon Gibbens has just put out a 10-minute snack of a surf edit, banging out some massive moves right here in SA and filling in the gaps with shots from Portugal, Indo, and West Oz adding some diversity to the wave hot pot. The film took roughly a year and a half to produce, with on and off sessions here and there.

I’m also not a huge fan of constantly producing short clips. I’d rather focus on one project and put 110% effort into it and then release it. It seems like everyone is craving instant content on social media, but that doesn’t really do it for me. In my opinion, it’s not as fulfilling“, – Bredon Gibbens

Make sure you pay close attention to the man’s legs, flex for days, enabling this aerial ninja to land moves that would buckle most knees. 

I guess there’s some truth involved in me being a homebody, but it also represents the stark contrast of that with me being a traveling free surfer. I don’t know, making a title is a really painstaking process“, – Brendon Gibbens

