Watch: Bianca Buitendag in ‘Ku Khangela’

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

Michael Veltman brings us ‘Ku Khangela’ a short film following professional surfer, Bianca Buitendag and her friend professional skier, Lena Stoffel, as they search a rural, raw and wave-rich stretch of the South African coast.

My tongue ties with every attempt at describing the dynamic and diversity of the country I call home. Some things are better left unsaid and rather left with the freedom to define what best shapes your sight. Lena and I have walk side by side as fellow saltwater summiteers, and although we originate from contrary cultures, Ku Khangela encompasses a corporate curiosity and consideration for the African culture. My wish is that you can recognize intangible riches that run through the veins, soil and creases of my country, that now runs through ours.” – Bianca Buitendag

Ku Khangela from Michael Veltman on Vimeo.

