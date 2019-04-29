WATCH – BEYRICK DE VRIES IN ‘HIGHER LIGHT’

Red hot surfing tucked in between legs of the QS, Beyrick goes on a tear through Africa, exploring Mozambique, Senegal and Namibia. Great footage styled with some quality cinematography with a dope soundtrack painstakingly acquired over 2 years with guest appearances from the likes of Brendon Gibbens, Koa Smith, Shane Sykes and Dale Staples. To date, this is the largest project the man from Umhlanga has put together.
Hacks, tubes and monster airs Beyrick is able to pack it all into 16-minutes of African froth, we sure love it and hella sure you will too! Click play, now!
All Images – Alan Van Gysen
HIGHERLIGHT THE FILM – BY STEVEN MICHELSEN & BEYRICK DE VRIES from steven michelsen on Vimeo.
1 Comment
[…] Red hot surfing tucked in between legs of the QS, Beyrick goes on a tear through Africa, exploring Mozambique, Senegal and Namibia. Great footage … Source link […]