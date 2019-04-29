 
10 hours ago 10 hours ago

WATCH – BEYRICK DE VRIES IN ‘HIGHER LIGHT’

  • 10 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Red hot surfing tucked in between legs of the QS, Beyrick goes on a tear through Africa, exploring Mozambique, Senegal and Namibia. Great footage styled with some quality cinematography with a dope soundtrack painstakingly acquired over 2 years with guest appearances from the likes of Brendon Gibbens, Koa Smith, Shane Sykes and Dale Staples. To date, this is the largest project the man from Umhlanga has put together.

Hacks, tubes and monster airs Beyrick is able to pack it all into 16-minutes of African froth, we sure love it and hella sure you will too! Click play, now!

All Images – Alan Van Gysen

HIGHERLIGHT THE FILM – BY STEVEN MICHELSEN & BEYRICK DE VRIES from steven michelsen on Vimeo.

Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. WATCH – BEYRICK DE VRIES IN ‘HIGHER LIGHT’ – Roots Afrikiko
    29 April, 2019 at 10:53 am · Reply

    […] Red hot surfing tucked in between legs of the QS, Beyrick goes on a tear through Africa, exploring Mozambique, Senegal and Namibia. Great footage … Source link […]

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *