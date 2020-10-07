[Watch] Best of Monster Combo Round 1

Round 1 – FIGHT!

Time to get out of the kitchen as things are heating up in Round one of the Monster Combo. With Public Voting set to open in a couple of days why not pay homage to a handful of the best rides so far in the competition. On the 12th of September the judges, you included, will have their say as to who’s gonna take it away and be declared the first monthly winner on the 2020 campaign!

How To Enter:

To enter your videos, please send the raw video footage to comps@zigzag.co.za via WeTransfer.com. Or if you’re lazy simply ping it through and slide into our DMs!

Entry Must Include:

Name of the surfer

Name of the videographer

Date surfed

Location / Region

Rules: