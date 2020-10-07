 
1 day ago 1 day ago

[Watch] Best of Monster Combo Round 1

  • 1 day ago
  • by admin

Round 1 – FIGHT!

Time to get out of the kitchen as things are heating up in Round one of the Monster Combo. With Public Voting set to open in a couple of days why not pay homage to a handful of the best rides so far in the competition. On the 12th of September the judges, you included, will have their say as to who’s gonna take it away and be declared the first monthly winner on the 2020 campaign!

How To Enter:

To enter your videos, please send the raw video footage to comps@zigzag.co.za via WeTransfer.com. Or if you’re lazy simply ping it through and slide into our DMs!

Entry Must Include:

Name of the surfer
Name of the videographer
Date surfed
Location / Region

 

Rules:

  • Only video submissions will be accepted
  • Open to Southern African citizens of all ages inclusive of Mozambique & Namibia
  • Submissions must be surfed in 2020
  • Any footage submitted as an entry to the Monster Combo and which is subsequently uploaded to the surfer’s unique social media platform (Facebook or Instagram) must tag both @zigzagsurf & @monsterenergy as well as use the #monstercombo2020 tag.
  • Public votes will be open for the last 3 days of each month.
  • For all the details of the competition right here

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *