Wacky Wednesday

In light of Wacky Wednesday, we decided to share this here image of Chad Du Toit and Lyle Bottcher getting fantastically slotted on different waves at the same time. It’s not quite two for the price of one, but it’s close enough. Our photog, Mr Greg Ewing has this to say,”I woke up, changed some diapers, and headed down to the beach to find the waves going off their nut!” A crappy start with a fairy tale end.