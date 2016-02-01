Volcom Rapid Jam

The contest was held in the heart of Munich at the famous Eisbach river wave and showcased some of the best performers on the local surf scene. The cash-for-tricks session got underway at 9 pm and gathered a few stars of the Volcom surf team.
From flames & inflatable on the wave, 1000 euro bucks for tricks, and loads of shotgun beers with the best guys to ever surf the static wave made the perfect combo for a dope ass atmosphere. The organizers even introduced rails, some tony hawk type shit right there, to create another platform to goof off even more.