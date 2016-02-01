 
7 hours ago 7 hours ago

Volcom Rapid Jam

  • 7 hours ago
  • by zigzag

The contest was held in the heart of Munich at the famous Eisbach river wave and showcased some of the best performers on the local surf scene. The cash-for-tricks session got underway at 9 pm and gathered a few stars of the Volcom surf team.

From flames & inflatable on the wave, 1000 euro bucks for tricks, and loads of shotgun beers with the best guys to ever surf the static wave made the perfect combo for a dope ass atmosphere. The organizers even introduced rails, some tony hawk type shit right there, to create another platform to goof off even more. 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *