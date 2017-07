Vissla’s Latest Production – Pedro’s Bay

Welcome to Pedro’s Bay. Where your dreams of sliding into sultry crystal wedging barrels becomes a reality. Starring your fav Vissla team riders, Brendon Gibbens, Eric Geiselman, Bryce Young, Derrick Disney, and Cam Richards, it’s bound to be a tale of fin wafts and cheeky pits you simply cannot miss.

Pedro’s Bay from Vissla on Vimeo.