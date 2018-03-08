Vans Welcomes Davey Van Zyl

“Vans is so proud to expand our extremely talented local surf team,” says Vans SA Marketing Manager Warren Talbot. Welcoming Davey onto the team will help solidify Vans commitment to surfing and pushing style, progression and the next generation of local surfers.

Born and bred in Durban, Davey is no stranger to shredding big swells, having a powerful rail game and getting slotted deeper than most. His free surfing is backed by a formidable contest game, which earned him a gold medal at the 2013 ISA Word Games. Davey showed us last year that he could cut it with the worlds best when he was a definite standout at the 2017 Vans World Cup Of Surfing in Hawaii. Davey will join Michael February, Josh Redman, Shane Sykes and Saxton Randall on the Vans local team for 2018.

“I ’ m frothing to join the team, I ’ ve been rocking the same pair of Vans for 5 years now and I ’ m pretty stoked to expand the quiver,” states Davey.

“ It’s really exciting that Davey is joining the Vans team . He’s obviously one of my best mates but he’s also an all-round rad guy with an insane style of surfing ,” exclaims fellow team rider and friend Michael February . “I guess I am also really looking forward to seeing him surf outside of contests. He always rips but I think the world needs more Davey Van Zyl carving up some right-hand points.”

Welcome to the Vans SA Surf team, Davey Van Zyl!