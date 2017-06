Vans Surf Pro Classic – Day 1 Highlight Reel

Day 1 was blessed with insane conditions and incredible surfing. High scores where being thrown around like nobody’s business, by local and international competitors, and the wave quality and consistency was perfect throughout all the rounds surfed.

Without further chatter, we present to you the highlight reel, by Dane Staples. Be warned – this is going to get you AMPED.

Cover image Dale Staples. © Ian Thurtell