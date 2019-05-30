 
1 day ago 1 day ago

Vans Presents Full Cornish

  • 1 day ago
  • by zigzag

Have you ever heard about Land’s End? The little corner of England where the rough Atlantic waters meet a little piece of rock with wild landscapes, mysterious castles, tasty fish and charming locals. Welcome to “Full Cornish”, a one-week get-a-away with Adrien Toyon and Ainara Aymat heading to Sir Seb Smart’s kingdom.

It’s got old school style and flair from the music to the cinematography and some serious surfing. The whole thing just screams VANS in your face. We love it and are damn sure you will to…or your money back!! 

“My favourite thing about the trip was the response by the locals. They often suggested that they hadn’t seen many new faces in the area before. Previously, I remember being a grom and getting so stoked every time I saw a pro surfer out in the sea. It was always inspirational. So now, seeing those same looks from the locals made me feel proud. It’s those moments that remind me of my roots and how special these sorts of things are. I’m proud of where I’m from and love showing people around. It’s memories created that’ll stay forever,” asserts Seb Smart, Vans Surf Team.

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *