Vans Presents Full Cornish

Have you ever heard about Land’s End? The little corner of England where the rough Atlantic waters meet a little piece of rock with wild landscapes, mysterious castles, tasty fish and charming locals. Welcome to “Full Cornish”, a one-week get-a-away with Adrien Toyon and Ainara Aymat heading to Sir Seb Smart’s kingdom.

It’s got old school style and flair from the music to the cinematography and some serious surfing. The whole thing just screams VANS in your face. We love it and are damn sure you will to…or your money back!!

“My favourite thing about the trip was the response by the locals. They often suggested that they hadn’t seen many new faces in the area before. Previously, I remember being a grom and getting so stoked every time I saw a pro surfer out in the sea. It was always inspirational. So now, seeing those same looks from the locals made me feel proud. It’s those moments that remind me of my roots and how special these sorts of things are. I’m proud of where I’m from and love showing people around. It’s memories created that’ll stay forever,” asserts Seb Smart, Vans Surf Team.