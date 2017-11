Uptown Party – A Loggers Extravaganza

Port Elizabeth, Jbay and St. Francis Bay have become some sort of a loggers paradise. You paddle out on any given day at Lower Point, Jbay, and you’re bound to witness some of the best logging this side of the equator.

Do enjoy this here latest edit by Clinton Theron starring Ludi Du Toit, Steven Sawyer and Dean Simpson. It’s such a good edit, you’re bound to watch it twice.