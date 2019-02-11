 
Twiggys’ WSL Ride of the Year Nomination 2019

Grant Twiggy Baker, not one to shy away from pits big enough to park an entire heard of elephants in, has in the past 6 months plastered his face all over the internet. Back in July, he sent the South African surfing community into an absolute froth fest with his submission into the Striped Horse Challenge. Next was his Nazaré Challenge win back in November 2018.

Most recently Twiggy, the big wave tactical beast, full on throat punched a double up ledging Pe’ahi freak… where he dropped balls first into a flippen bomb. What came next was a violent explosion which saw the boss get SPAT out and left scrambling, separated from his board. The wave earning a nomination for the WSL Ride of the Year 2019. Go ahead and hit play this thing’s an absolute gut buster as well as the cover shot of the latest mag 43.2 -The Crime Issue!

(See also Twigg and the Wave that Broke the Internet)

GRANT “TWIGGY BAKER” 2019 WSL BIG WAVE AWARDS NOMINATED FOR “RIDE OF THE YEAR” – Pe’ahi, Maui, Hawaii

