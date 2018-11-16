 
3 hours ago 3 hours ago

Twiggy Wins Nazaré Challenge 2018

  • 3 hours ago
  • by zigzag

Grant Twiggy Baker, a tactical beast when it comes to Big Wave events, has gone ahead and proved exactly that winning the Nazaré Challenge 2018 in Portugal. Let’s take it back to his first heat, where he observed the wave, a touch more reserved, fully aware of the fact he needed to make it through the heat and that those waves could dish out one helluva PK. Surfing more within himself, remaining in the top 3 in each heat.

That exact strategy saw him make it through to the final, where he just unleashed. Going for broke, a tried and tested strategy of the Big Wave machine. One could argue that he was somewhat unlucky on wave scores leading up to his win, landing two incredible, technical drops which didn’t see the score you’d expect.

Ultimately it didn’t matter, cause when those big pulses came lurching from the deep he was there to take it, all the way to number WIN, bagging the first leg of the Big Wave Tour. Brilliant Twiggy, you beauty! 

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *