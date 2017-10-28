Twiggy Misses The Pe’ahi Challenge

Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker, your fave big wave world champ, has missed the Pe’ahi Challenge due to three delayed flights and one that got cancelled. Imagine flying for two whole days, 48 hours, and then missing your first heat by an hour! And BTW (by the way), Twiggy was supposed to surf in heat 1. I mean couldn’t the BWT organisers, in their righteousness, have thought to maybe, just maybe, move Twiggy’s heat further back in the day. It’s not like he was an hour late driving from Longbeach to Muizenberg, he was an hour late from flying across the globe. Damn. Talk about being inconsiderate. It’s not like the WSL made all the BWT competitors fly to Portugal for an event that didn’t run… or did they.

Cover image: Alan Van Gysen