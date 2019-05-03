 
TWIGGY BAGS 2 X WSL BIG WAVE AWARDS

The new big wave season is just around the corner, can you believe it? And no doubt our 3 x World Big Wave Champ Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker is feeling a little extra stoked following last nights Big Wave Awards. Last night it was all about raising a glass and acknowledging those who gassed out the tank last season. Currently, in its 19th year, the Big Wave Awards recognize the surfers who have demonstrated the most committed and advanced level of big wave surfing!

For Twig, it was a night as big as the waves he rides as he took home the ‘Paddle in Wave Of The Year’ as well as ‘Ride Of The Year’ at the 2019 WSL Big Wave World Champs Awards.

In an impassioned acceptance speech, the South African spoke with heart of his days growing up with the Dairy Bowl Crew, the ongoing support from his wife Kate and daughter Billi, his sponsors as well as the influence of Mickey Duffus and the Cape Town big wave crew on his spectacular career.

Well done ‘Twiggy’, we’re so damn proud of you.

Any wave ridden between March 21, 2018 and March 20, 2019, at any big wave spot, was eligible for consideration and judged based off of photo or video evidence. 

After a year of assessing the top moments, from all corners of the world — here are your 2018/19 Big Wave award winners:

Ride of the Year: Grant Baker

 

Men’s Paddle Award: Grant Baker

2019 Biggest Paddle Nominee - Grant Baker at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on November 26, 2018. Photo by Kenny Morris.2019 Biggest Paddle Nominee – Grant Baker at Jaws WSL / KENNY MORRIS

Women’s Paddle Award World Record: Andrea Moller

2019 Women's Paddle Record Nominee: Andrea Moller at Jaws, Maui, Hawaii on January 16, 2016. Photo by Fred Pompermayer.2019 Women’s Paddle Record Nominee: Andrea Moller at JawsWSL / FRED POMPERMAYER

Men’s XXL Biggest Wave Award: Kai Lenny

 

Women’s XXL Biggest Wave Award: Justine Dupont

Men’s Overall Performance Award: Kai Lenny

Kai Lenny - 2019 Men's Best Overall Performance NomineeKai Lenny – 2019 Men’s Best Overall Performance NomineeWSL / FRED POMPERMAYER

Hydro Flask Women’s Performance Award: Justine Dupont

Justine Dupont - 2019 Hydro Flask Women's Performance NomineeJustine Dupont – 2019 Hydro Flask Women’s Performance NomineeWSL / VITOR ESTRELINHA 

Wipeout of the Year Award: Makua Rothman

 

