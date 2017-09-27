Twiggy and a Monstrous Sunset Barrel

Twiggy has more faith that his rail will hold through sketchy bottom turns on monstrous waves than most people have in the belief of Isaac Newton’s law of universal gravitation. Nobody’s falling from the skies today!

This wave has been entered into the Striped Horse Challenge. And the prizes are so good, they’ll make you weep with joy! So head over to the site and enter your waves. Nobody’s turning up their nose to a return flight to Hawaii.

Image: Corné Snyders

Video: Gareth Kaatze