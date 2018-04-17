Tuffy Clean Your Beach March Winner

And its over. If you fall into that category of procrastinators, then sorry cuz, I think the phrase you snooze you lose is pretty apt.

The final Firewire has been carefully crafted and will be on its way to I would assume a frothing Grant Clegg. This month selecting a winner was extremely tough, the effort put into the entries has skyrocketed. The message we take away from this competition is positive. Efforts to thwart the plague of pollution should be rewarded and encouraged. Even if you weren’t a literal winner, figuratively you most definitely did win. Thank you to everyone who took time out of their day to lend a hand to the sand. For all of those who didn’t enter make sure you get on it next time. Big thanks to Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke Foundation for their involvement, until next time (which will be soon, like real soon) – keep it clean, the beach that is.

“Grant Clegg shows his creative flair, bringing us this black and grey avant-garde piece of cinematic art. The acting is exceptional, you can tell he was working with one helluva director” – Sean Kelly (respected world renowned Tuffy Clean Your Beach entry critic).

Clean Your Beach from Surge Point Pictures on Vimeo.