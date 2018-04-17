 
3 hours ago 3 hours ago

Tuffy Clean Your Beach March Winner

  • 3 hours ago
  • by zigzag

And its over. If you fall into that category of procrastinators, then sorry cuz, I think the phrase you snooze you lose is pretty apt.

The final Firewire has been carefully crafted and will be on its way to I would assume a frothing Grant Clegg. This month selecting a winner was extremely tough, the effort put into the entries has skyrocketed. The message we take away from this competition is positive. Efforts to thwart the plague of pollution should be rewarded and encouraged. Even if you weren’t a literal winner, figuratively you most definitely did win. Thank you to everyone who took time out of their day to lend a hand to the sand. For all of those who didn’t enter make sure you get on it next time. Big thanks to Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke Foundation for their involvement, until next time (which will be soon, like real soon) – keep it clean, the beach that is. 

“Grant Clegg shows his creative flair, bringing us this black and grey avant-garde piece of cinematic art. The acting is exceptional, you can tell he was working with one helluva director”  – Sean Kelly (respected world renowned Tuffy Clean Your Beach entry critic). 

Clean Your Beach from Surge Point Pictures on Vimeo.

Tuffy Clean Your Beach

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to keep it that way.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you every issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

1 Comment

  1. Michaela Beckingham
    17 April, 2018 at 3:26 pm · Reply

    Well done 🌊 🙂

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *