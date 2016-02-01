Tuffy Clean Your Beach is Back

Paddling into a plastic packet or navigating around sief bottles and takeaway containers is a very bumming thing. Seeing our environment trashed in any form by means of our own making is a call to action in itself. As surfers and all around ocean lovers we serve a duty to the waves, the solace of the salty seas and the creatures that make a session extra special – even those dolphins that pop up right beside us and make us skrik.
The Tuffy Clean Your beach campaign in association with Firewire and Share the Stoke Foundation presented by Zigzag and is back! Running from, June 2018, to the end of November 2018, a whole six months for you to win!
The rules are simple. Clean your beach yourself or organise a beach clean up and send in evidence to us at Zigzag in the form of images or videos. At the end of the month, one winner will be selected and get a Firewire delivered to their doorstep. Individuals or groups can enter, but there is one board per month to be won.
- E-mail your entry to comps@zigzag.co.za with your name and address.
- At the end of every month, the winner will be announced across our online platforms so sit tight and keep them fingers crossed. If you don’t win we encourage you to try again.