Tuffy Clean Your Beach is Back

Paddling into a plastic packet or navigating around sief bottles and takeaway containers is a very bumming thing. Seeing our environment trashed in any form by means of our own making is a call to action in itself. As surfers and all around ocean lovers we serve a duty to the waves, the solace of the salty seas and the creatures that make a session extra special – even those dolphins that pop up right beside us and make us skrik.

Pollution is a massive problem. Our efforts to clean up our environment should be awarded by that good feeling alone, but now you can win a Firewire for documenting your beach clean up.