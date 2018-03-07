Tuffy Clean Your Beach – February Winner

Roelf Daling made this video after being shocked by the number of plastic that they found nestled in between the rocks at low tide. Once a month Roelf and his crew clean the same spot in order to collect data about the volume and types of plastic that wash ashore. This particular day they were overwhelmed by what they found. This was due to a weather change that brought severe ocean upwelling and caused all this plastic to wash up. Luckily Roelf was ready with his phone to record all the plastic you see in the video.

The plastic we see on the beach is only half of the problem, currently, it’s an ‘out of sight, out of mind situation’. This video forms part of a project by the Beach Co-Op , an NPC operating from Muizenberg. The data goes to UCT and forms part of their long-term monitoring project.

The Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition moves into its final month, less than 4 weeks remain meaning your chances of getting your hands on that last Firewire are running out. Get on your feet and hit the beach with your Tuffy recycle bag, snap a picture or two and send it in.