Tuffy Clean Your Beach Entry #12

Zanri Schoeman, the West Coast girl, doing her thang for the environment, cleaning beaches and saving our environment! Woohoo!

Zanri had this to say about the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign, “I love the ocean, and have seen first hand how plastic pollution is killing marine animals. I am thrilled to be part of the Tuffy Clean Your Beach campaign.”

Keep those entries rolling, because we’ll be giving away a brand new Firewire worth R10 000 per month from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 March 2018. Find out more about the Tuffy Clean Your Beach competition here.

We’d like to thank all the sponsors involved, Tuffy, Firewire and Share the Stoke.