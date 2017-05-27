Tuesday’s Tube!

How many tubes, like this green cracker, has Krans delivered to the Cape Town surfing faithful?! What impact has this small, unsung natural wonder had on uplifting the psyche of the surfing population? Ponder this and other vague surfing thoughts as you peruse this week’s Tubular Tuesday…
Image © Daniel Grebe
Take us to the tube, Tuesday! © ChrisClarke
Ryan Payne finds the tube time in Llandudno... Image By: Ryan Collins
Pitching to perfection along KZN's ample coast... © Greg Ewing
A secret Boland slab... Image By: Ryan Halket
Dale Staples locked in at Llandudno during the Rolling Retro contest. © Ian Thurtell
In honour of Tubular Tuesday we just had to jump onto Alex Gray's ridiculous Moroccan moment. North Africa was cooking last week! Image By: Yassine Belhouari
The behind the scenes view of that crystal clear tube... © Mark Jago
Photographer: Daniel Grebe