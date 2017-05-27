 
4 hours ago 4 hours ago

Tuesday’s Tube!

  • 4 hours ago
  • by zigzag

How many tubes, like this green cracker, has Krans delivered to the Cape Town surfing faithful?! What impact has this small, unsung natural wonder had on uplifting the psyche of the surfing population? Ponder this and other vague surfing thoughts as you peruse this week’s Tubular Tuesday…

Gallery Image
Image © Daniel Grebe
Gallery Image
Take us to the tube, Tuesday! © ChrisClarke
Gallery Image
Ryan Payne finds the tube time in Llandudno... Image By: Ryan Collins
Gallery Image
Pitching to perfection along KZN's ample coast... © Greg Ewing
Gallery Image
A secret Boland slab... Image By: Ryan Halket
Gallery Image
Dale Staples locked in at Llandudno during the Rolling Retro contest. © Ian Thurtell
Gallery Image
In honour of Tubular Tuesday we just had to jump onto Alex Gray's ridiculous Moroccan moment. North Africa was cooking last week! Image By: Yassine Belhouari
Gallery Image
The behind the scenes view of that crystal clear tube... © Mark Jago
Gallery Image
Photographer: Daniel Grebe
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image
Gallery Image

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *