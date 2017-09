True Lines – Adin Masencamp

Under the benevolent guidance of Gee Force’s silver horse shoe moustache, young Mr Masencamp spent some time in Jbay during the Open. He got a coupla crackers off the pros, navigated some deep pits and drew lines well beyond his years. Ain’t young Mr Masencamp beginning to look less like a teenager and more like a man (in his surfing that is)? Yep we think so. Less #ManTurnMondays and more #ManTurnEverydays.

Image: Alan van Gysen | Video: Wesley Lewis

True Lines – with Adin Masencamp from Wez Lewis on Vimeo.