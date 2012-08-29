 
29 August, 2012 29 August, 2012

TOP 3 – with Frank Solomon

  • 29 August, 2012
  • by zigzag

TOP 3 Songs on your iPod:
1. Cut Copy – Strangers in the wind
2. Grand National – Talk amongst yourselves


3. Alborosie – Police/Polizia

TOP 3 waves I still wanna surf
1.  Chopes
2.  Fiji
3.  Puerto

TOP 3 Waves in the world:
1. Namibia

3. Pipe

TOP 3 books
1.  Shantaram – Gregory David Roberts
2.  A Short History of Nearly Everything – Bill Bryson
3.  Commando – Deneys Reitz

TOP 3 most-visited websites:
1. Wind Guru
2. Facebook
3. Hotmail

TOP 3 Surfers of all-time:

2. Andy Irons
3. Tom Curren

TOP 3 meals
1. Seafood Anything
2. Pasta
3. Soup

TOP 3 Bands/Artists:
1. 2pac
2. Nirvana
3. Bob Marley

TOP 3 DSTV Channels
1.  Cooking Channel
2.  Supersport
3.  History Channel

TOP 3 Must-have gadgets:
1.  Laptop
2.  Beard Trimmer

5 Comments

  1. Frog
    29 August, 2012 at 9:16 am · Reply

    hahaha… Frank doesn’t have an iPod!

  2. Frank Solomon
    29 August, 2012 at 9:31 am · Reply

    Hahah i had a Ipod got stolen. Now using Walkman cassette player

  3. manta
    30 August, 2012 at 3:20 am · Reply

    Garbage Dumps ,as the break on the west coast ??
    Wow -thats your top 3 ?? Ive seen it good ,but angry good.Heavy wave

    • Frank Solomon
      2 September, 2012 at 6:51 am · Reply

      Yeah bro. I have surfed that wave so so good barreling the whe way. Super heavy but insane!

  4. Andy
    28 June, 2017 at 6:57 pm · Reply

    Skype has opened up its website-based consumer beta on the world,
    following introducing it generally in the United states
    and You.K. previous this month. Skype for Online also now
    facilitates Chromebook and Linux for immediate messaging interaction (no voice and
    video yet, these need a plug-in installation).

    The increase of the beta provides help for an extended listing of dialects to assist
    bolster that international user friendliness

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *