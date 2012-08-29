TOP 3 – with Frank Solomon

TOP 3 Songs on your iPod:
1. Cut Copy – Strangers in the wind
2. Grand National – Talk amongst yourselves
3. Alborosie – Police/Polizia
TOP 3 waves I still wanna surf
1. Chopes
2. Fiji
3. Puerto
TOP 3 Waves in the world:
1. Namibia
3. Pipe
TOP 3 books
1. Shantaram – Gregory David Roberts
2. A Short History of Nearly Everything – Bill Bryson
3. Commando – Deneys Reitz
TOP 3 most-visited websites:
1. Wind Guru
2. Facebook
3. Hotmail
TOP 3 Surfers of all-time:
2. Andy Irons
3. Tom Curren
TOP 3 meals
1. Seafood Anything
2. Pasta
3. Soup
TOP 3 Bands/Artists:
1. 2pac
2. Nirvana
3. Bob Marley
TOP 3 DSTV Channels
1. Cooking Channel
2. Supersport
3. History Channel
TOP 3 Must-have gadgets:
1. Laptop
2. Beard Trimmer
5 Comments
hahaha… Frank doesn’t have an iPod!
Hahah i had a Ipod got stolen. Now using Walkman cassette player
Garbage Dumps ,as the break on the west coast ??
Wow -thats your top 3 ?? Ive seen it good ,but angry good.Heavy wave
Yeah bro. I have surfed that wave so so good barreling the whe way. Super heavy but insane!
Skype has opened up its website-based consumer beta on the world,
following introducing it generally in the United states
and You.K. previous this month. Skype for Online also now
facilitates Chromebook and Linux for immediate messaging interaction (no voice and
video yet, these need a plug-in installation).
The increase of the beta provides help for an extended listing of dialects to assist
bolster that international user friendliness