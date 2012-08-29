TOP 3 – with Frank Solomon

TOP 3 Songs on your iPod:

1. Cut Copy – Strangers in the wind

2. Grand National – Talk amongst yourselves



3. Alborosie – Police/Polizia

TOP 3 waves I still wanna surf

1. Chopes

2. Fiji

3. Puerto

TOP 3 Waves in the world:

1. Namibia



3. Pipe

TOP 3 books

1. Shantaram – Gregory David Roberts

2. A Short History of Nearly Everything – Bill Bryson

3. Commando – Deneys Reitz

TOP 3 most-visited websites:

1. Wind Guru

2. Facebook

3. Hotmail

TOP 3 Surfers of all-time:



2. Andy Irons

3. Tom Curren

TOP 3 meals

1. Seafood Anything

2. Pasta

3. Soup

TOP 3 Bands/Artists:

1. 2pac

2. Nirvana

3. Bob Marley



TOP 3 DSTV Channels

1. Cooking Channel

2. Supersport

3. History Channel

TOP 3 Must-have gadgets:

1. Laptop

2. Beard Trimmer

