Top 10 Rivers Polluting Our Oceans

Our seas are choking on plastic. Sounds like we flogging a dead horse here. Plastic this, plastic that. But I mean, shit. It’s such a pressing issue and as an environmentalist, at heart, I feel as if it’s an issue that resonates with the majority of you reading this. Now the fact that rivers are responsible for transporting an overwhelming amount of trash going on permanent vay-cay to a galaxy not so far away shouldn’t come as a surprise. But what certainly should, is the dirty fact that just 10 rivers are responsible for this million lane super high-way of synthetic throwaways and leave-behinds.

Eight million. That’s the tragic amount of kak that plagues the oceans every year. Oh yah, that’s eight million metric tons. Are you f**king kidding me? Yip, that’s what I said as a sipped some water to dramatical spit out for effect to emphasize my shock, no horror, after reading that number for the first time. So I guess unraveling exactly how it gets there would be pretty critical. Dead on there mate. A recent study estimates that more than a quarter of all that waste could be pouring in from just 10 rivers, eight of them in Asia.

“Rivers carry trash over long distances and connect nearly all land surfaces with the oceans,” making them a major battleground in the fight against sea pollution, explains Christian Schmidt, a hydrogeologist at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research in Leipzig, Germany.