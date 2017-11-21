Till Death Do Us Shred – Matt Pallet

Matt Pallet’s been shredding up a storm over in KZN. He surfs heavy footed, without a care for the wave, and bangs each section as hard as he can. And to be honest, it’s an absolute delight to witness. Nothing like banging a section with every ounce of muscle power you have in you. And those drop wallets, damn girlfriend! Pallet’s probably run outta money a long time ago, dropping his wallet with such disregard.

Enjoy 50 seconds of Matt Pallet’s heavy foot.

Cover image: Shot Bru / Neil H Photography