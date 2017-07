Throwback Thursday – Mr Price Pro Ballito

During the 2011 Mr Price Pro Ballito, now called the Ballito Pro presented by Billabong, the waves went absolutely ballistic. The barrels were so wide, you could pretty much drive a small bus through em. Here’s a shot of Jordy Smith trying to find his way out of a dredger.

Image: Greg Ewing

Click play and watch the highlights from day 5 of the Mr Price Pro Ballito.