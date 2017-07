Throwback Thursday – Mauritius 2012

Way back when in 2012, Zigzag did a trip to Mauritius with Rudy Palmboom and Brandon Jackson. “The light was as good as it gets – golden” exclaimed the Sheriff (Greg Ewing). “We nailed this shot and the next frame in the sequence ran as the cover.” said the Sheriff. Zigzag edition 41.6 just dropped, and that image made the cover on edition 36.6, which is five years ago exactly.

Image: Greg Ewing