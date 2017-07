The Zigzag Surf Rock Party

We’re putting on a party! And it’s gana be wild! Our friends, Skeleton Coast will be headlining, and they bringing with them the dopest surf/garage rock playlist you’ve heard this year. So get your ducks in a row, cause this ain’t a party you wanna miss.

Check out their music video below.

Where: Casa Corona, Jbay (At the contest Stand)

When: Tuesday 18th July

Time: 6pm

Image: Armand Perez Pou