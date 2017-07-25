The Zigzag Party – A Night to Remember

The Zigzag and Corona Surf Rock Party was lit! Coronas flowed freely, our latest issue of Zigzag adorned the tables, and two of our fav South African bands took the stage, Skeleton Coast and Steezy Sawyer. The crowd grooved and swayed into the darkest night, while Supertubes fired in the backround under clear starry skies… Ahhh what it is to be young and living.

Check out the video from the evening cut to Skeleton Coast’s track ‘The Beach’ with some cheeky footage of the pros going cray at J-Bay.

And also, do enjoy the gallery.

Images: Nick Aldrige

Edit: The Minerals