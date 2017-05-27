The Weskus Wrap

Well that was fun! The Vans Surf Pro Classic in Lamberts Bay was blessed by some of the finest conditions and funnest waves for a surf event, like, ever (even if day 2 was kinda onshore, the pics don’t lie and the smile won’t fade)! Yoyo’s is fast living up to it’s billing as ‘Trestles of the Weskus’, albeit a little colder and heavier (with stranger locals), but who would have thought (apart from some of the more learned CT surfers, crusty diamond divers, kreef and kelp lice) that there’s a wave of such consistent quality lurking in Lamberts! Such fine, happy times! It was so good, we’re already looking forward to next year! In the meantime re-live the magic of the weekend past, with this sick little edit of a surf event busting loose, in it’s prime.