 
9 hours ago 9 hours ago

THE ULTIMATE SLAB QUEST WITH MATT BROMLEY

  • 9 hours ago
  • by zigzag

A ripple has the potential to travel across oceans and grow into a mountain. A seed that falls to the ground has the potential to become a harvest. We are all born with infinite potential. We are born to be great. Risky Ripples is about finding what you love and chasing it.  Big wave surfer Matt Bromley and director Andrew Kaineder share a similar passion for venturing into the unknown and pursuing big, risky waves. 

Risky Ripples takes us slab hunting in Australia, storm chasing in Ireland and exploring a rarely surfed outer reef in the tropics of northern Sumatra. They also document epic waves in Portugal and Matt’s home, South Africa, as well as taking on a giant in Hawaii; Pe’ahi, the most perfect and petrifying big wave in the world. Their one objective is to find the riskiest waves on the planet and find their true potential which waits in the unknown.

Join them for the first leg of the global premiere tour kicking off in SA:

21 March Labia Theatre, Cape Town
23 March PE (venue to be confirmed)
24 March Durban (venue to be confirmed)
26 March Rosebank Scout Hall Joburg

Join the events page and stay up to date on the premier tour here: 

Risky Ripples – The Film

 

Zigzag has NO PAYWALL and we want to continue sharing the stoke with our community.

Read more...

Zigzag is committed to producing top quality surf journalism. Since 1976 we’ve been the MOUTHPIECE OF SOUTH AFRICAN SURFING, and at the FOREFRONT OF AFRICAN SURF DISCOVERY. As we grow we’re focusing more attention on important social and environmental issues as they relate to surfing and the ocean, while still delivering the BEST VIDEOS, IMAGES and SURF STORIES to froth you out!

Our content takes a lot of time, effort and money to produce. Advertising doesn’t float the boat alone. We need our audience to back us too. So if you appreciate what we do, come aboard!

THE BEST WAY TO SUPPORT THE ZAG IS TO SUBSCRIBE. You get AFRICA’S FINEST SURF MAGAZINE delivered to you ever issue and your contribution keeps the wheels turning across all our platforms: PRINT, ONLINE AND SOCIAL.

 

We offer several DIFFERENT SUBSCRIPTION DEALS and SPECIAL OFFERS to those who sign up for 2 YEARS or on DEBIT ORDER.

subscribe-here

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *