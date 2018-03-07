THE ULTIMATE SLAB QUEST WITH MATT BROMLEY

A ripple has the potential to travel across oceans and grow into a mountain. A seed that falls to the ground has the potential to become a harvest. We are all born with infinite potential. We are born to be great. Risky Ripples is about finding what you love and chasing it. Big wave surfer Matt Bromley and director Andrew Kaineder share a similar passion for venturing into the unknown and pursuing big, risky waves.

Risky Ripples takes us slab hunting in Australia, storm chasing in Ireland and exploring a rarely surfed outer reef in the tropics of northern Sumatra. They also document epic waves in Portugal and Matt’s home, South Africa, as well as taking on a giant in Hawaii; Pe’ahi, the most perfect and petrifying big wave in the world. Their one objective is to find the riskiest waves on the planet and find their true potential which waits in the unknown.

Join them for the first leg of the global premiere tour kicking off in SA:

21 March Labia Theatre, Cape Town

23 March PE (venue to be confirmed)

24 March Durban (venue to be confirmed)

26 March Rosebank Scout Hall Joburg

Join the events page and stay up to date on the premier tour here:

Risky Ripples – The Film