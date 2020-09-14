The Turtle that Could is Home!

From April 2020, Yoshi decided to go into her own bit of lockdown, remaining along Eighty Mile Beach, a beautiful and remote 220 km stretch, between Port Hedland and Broome. She has slowed her pace right down to about 12km/day, which still puts her overall average pace over the last 30 months at an impressive 41km/day.

She is clearly enjoying this area, home to many flatback turtles, rich in marine life and biodiversity, warm and beautiful. The Biyandanga community, which is the largest aboriginal community in Western Australia, has their rangers aware of this special guest (or should we say local) along this exquisite stretch of beach. Yoshi was welcomed to Australia with open arms and hearts. Can we safely say she is home?

Post-hatchling loggerhead turtles, from the Western Australian rookeries at Shark Bay, follow the currents in the Indian ocean towards Madagascar and move around in the south Indian ocean for many years before returning to the coast. The post-hatchlings, from rookeries in South Africa and Mozambique, and even from Oman, make use of the western Indian ocean, with many juveniles seen around Reunion Island. Most of these, however, make their way back up to Oman or down to the east coast of South Africa. Is it possible that Yoshi was rescued closer to South Africa, and is thus a South African loggerhead on an extended holiday in Australia? It seems more and more likely that this legend of a turtle has found her native land, Australia.