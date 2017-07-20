The Striped Horse Challenge (Is Back!)

The Striped Horse Challenge returns to celebrate South Africa’s heaviest waves and reward the nutters surfers who ride them.

Now in it’s 3rd year, The Striped Horse Challenge has established itself as the premium heavy water surf competition in South Africa, and we’re mixing it up in 2017 looking to cap the ride of the winter in waves of consequence. It’s no longer just about the size of the wave but the way that it is surfed. Anything heavy, over 6 foot and dredging is contestable – from anywhere in SA.

“Just snagging the biggest wave and racing for the safety of the shoulder is no longer gonna cut it.” Says Striped Horse’s MD Charles Bertram. “Rather we’re looking for the best rides of the winter in solid conditions – anything over 6 foot and dredging is contestable – from Cape Town and up both coasts. It’s no longer entirely about the size of the wave alone but the way that it is surfed.”

“Previous Striped Horse Challenges were largely confined to Cape Town, because this where the big wave scene is focused.” Explains Bertram, a distinguished former rugby player turned surfing brewmaster. “But those swells travel up both the East and West Coasts and turn a number of spots on. We’re talking slabs, beach breaks, point beaks, every area has a number of charging surfers who froth to paddle out when it gets solid and we want to encourage them to enter their best ride of the winter and score the big prize of a trip to Hawaii to do the same, rubbing shoulders and charging pits with the best surfers in the world on the Rock! The ultimate heavy wave proving ground.”

Running from 01 August to 31 December 2017, with back-dated entries to the beginning of May 2017 legible, The Striped Horse Challenge will be judged by a panel of South African surf luminaries, including former WCT competitors Paul Canning and Greg Emslie, WSL judge Ettiene Buys, surf photographer Alan van Gysen and SA surf legend, Jonathan ‘The Iceman’ Paarman. Judge’s decision is obviously final.

So get your video clips and photo sequences prepped and ready to upload. Each month the judges will crown a winner for the best ride and the biggest wipe out. Best ride scoops a hamper of Hurricane Surf Accessories and a case of Striped Horse Lager. The biggest wipe out scores a case of Striped Horse Lager to ease the pain. Both monthly winners become finalists for the grand prize.

The overall winner takes R30 000 cash from Striped Horse, a return ticket to Hawaii from Zigzag and R20 000 with of Hurricane Surf accessories and surfboards. The photographer / videographer who captures the winning ride gets R10 000 in cash! Biggest wipe out of the competition takes home R5000 in cash and 2 cases of Striped Horse. Kah-ching!!!

“We want to encourage Southern African surfers, from the Weskus to Mozambique to go and charge the biggest waves of the winter and not just survive them, but ride them well!” Says Charles Bertram with a beery grin. “Now go ride that bomb with aplomb!”

Just the facts, ma’am:

Striped Horse Challenge 2017 runs from 1 August – 31 December.

New Criteria:

The Striped Horse Challenge is mixing it up in 2017 looking to cap the ride of the winter in waves of consequence! It’s no longer just about the size of the wave but the way it is surfed. Anything over 6 foot and dredging is contestable – from anywhere in SA.

Monthly Winners:

Best wave of each month

Biggest wipe out of the month

Prizes:

Over all winner:

R30 000 cash from Striped Horse

Return ticket to Hawaii from Zigzag

R20 000 with of Hurricane Surf accessories and surfboards

Monthly:

Case of Striped Horse Beer

Hurricane Accessories

Judges:

Jonathan Paarman

Paul Canning

Alan Van Gysen

Ettiene Buys

Greg Emslie

Entries:

comps@zigzag.co.za

www.stripedhorsechallenge.co.za