THE STRIPED HORSE CHALLENGE – Entry #1

The Striped Horse Challenge is back! And it’s bad! The search for South Africa’s most courageous, committed and hardcore charger begins this August, 2017 and will end on 31 December 2017 and it includes any footage you may have acquired in May, June and July this year.

The Striped Horse Challenge presented by Zigzag in association with Hurricane Surf is mixing it up in 2017 looking to cap the ride of the winter in waves of consequence! It’s no longer just about the size of the wave but the way it is surfed. Anything over 6 foot and dredging is contestable – from anywhere in Southern Africa during the waiting period.

The winner will be awarded not only a trip to Hawaii, but also cash and prizes totaling more than R90 000 (plus R10 000 to the videographer or photographer who records it).

The Striped Horse Challenge has also added a new fantastic category to the list: Season’s Beating Award. Rewarding each month’s biggest wipeout with a case of beer to dull the pain. Plus, each month’s winner will automatically become a finalist for the R5000 overall prize.

With that said and done, take a few moments to appreciate Scott Venter’s commitment to the cause.

Images: Chris van Lennep