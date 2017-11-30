The Striped Horse Challenge Compilation

So the Striped Horse Challenge in association with Hurricane is into it’s final stretch. Damn dog, where did the year go!? What happened! One minute it was Jan, next you’re buying Chrissy pressies for family members you barely know. Anyhoo, here’s the compilation of our fave Striped Horse Challenge video entries, do enjoy, and remember:

– Anything over 6 foot and dredging.

– R30 000 Cash

– Return ticket to Hawaii

– R30k worth of Hurricane Boards and accessories

Cover: Dale Staples

Video: Calvin Thompson